महायुतीचा करेक्ट कार्यक्रम!, पवारांनी सरकार बदलाची वेळ सांगितली...

विधानसभा निवडणुकीनंतर राज्यात सत्तांतर होणार असा विश्वास शरद पवारांनी व्यक्त केला. दुष्काळग्रस्त शेतकऱ्याच्या बांधावर गेले असता शरद पवारांनी माध्यमांशी बोलताना सरकार बदलावर सूचक वक्तव्य केलंय.

