व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manoj Jarange News: भरसभेत मनोज जरागेंना आली चक्कर; साताऱ्यात नेमकं काय घडलं?

Satara News: साताऱ्यातील शांतता रॅलीदरम्यान भाषण करत असतानाची घटना

Manoj Jarange in Satara News: मराठा आंदोलक मनोज जरांगे यांना भरसभेत भोवळ आल्याचं दिसून आलं. साताऱ्यातील शांतता रॅलीनंतरच्या सभेत भाषण करत असताना अशक्तपणामुळे जरांगेंना मंचावरच भोवळ आली. मग जरांगेंनी आपलं भाषण थांबवलं त्यानंतर त्यांना तात्काळ रुग्णालयात दाखल कऱण्यात आलं.

