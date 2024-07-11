व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manoj Jarange News: फडणवीसांच्या 'संकटमोचक'वर जरांगे कडाडले

मराठवाड्यात मनोज जरांगेंची शांतता रॅली होत आहे. त्यात आज जरांगे बीड जिल्ह्यात पोहचले. यावेळी बीडमधल्या सभेतून जरांगेंनी फडणवीसांचे निकटवर्तीय मानल्या जाणाऱ्या गिरीश महाजनांवर निशाणा साधला.

