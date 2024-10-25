व्हिडिओ | Videos

Manoj Jarange : लढा थांबता कामा नये म्हणत जरांगेंचं इच्छुकांना भावनिक आवाहन | Maratha Reservation

मराठा आंदोलक मनोज जरांगे पाटलांनी २४ ऑक्टोबरला इच्छुकांच्या मुलाखती घेतल्या. त्यानंतर इच्छुकांशी संवाद साधताना लढा थांबता कामा नये, असं आवाहन करताना जरांगेंना अश्रू अनावर झालेले दिसले.

