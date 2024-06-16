व्हिडिओ | Videos

Mental Health: ‘माझ्या मुलीने टोकाचं पाऊल उचलले, अशी वेळ कोणावरही येऊ नये’ | Rekha Kulkarni

नैराश्य म्हणजे काय? ते कसं हाताळायचं? पालक म्हणून मुलांच्या बाबत आपली काय भूमिका असायला हवी या सगळ्या गोष्टी समजून घेण्यासाठी हा व्हिडिओ शेवटपर्यंत नक्की पहा...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

depression
mental health
symptoms of Depression
health

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com