व्हिडिओ | Videos

Modi in Dindori: शेतकरी कांद्यावर बोला म्हणताच मोदींच्या 'जय श्रीराम'च्या घोषणा

हेमंत गोडसे आणि भारती पवार यांच्यासाठी पंतप्रधान मोदींनी आज दिंडोरीत प्रचारसभा घेतली. यावेळी मोदींचं भाषण सुरु असताना शेतकऱ्यांनी कांद्यावर बोला अशा घोषणा दिल्या. त्यावेळी मोदींच्या चेहऱ्यावरचे हावभाव बदललेले दिसले. पण मोदींनी जय श्री रामच्या घोषणा देत वेळ मारून नेली.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Narendra Modi
onion
Modi Government
onion production
onion export

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com