व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nagpur Crime News: ३०० कोटींसाठी सूनेनंच काढला सासऱ्याचा काटा; नेमकं काय घडलं?

नागपुरात 82 वर्षांच्या पुरुषोत्तम पुट्टेवार यांचं 22 मे महिन्यात अपघाती निधन झाल्याची नोंद होती. पण आता ते निधन अपघाती नसून सूनेनंच रचलेल्या कटातून झालेली सुनियोजित हत्या असल्याचं पोलीस तपासात निष्पन्न झालंय. तरी, हे संपूर्ण प्रकरण समजून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Nagpur
Devendra Fadnavis
Nagpur News
crime
nagpur central jail
Crime Branch
Former CM Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis Latest News

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com