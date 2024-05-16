व्हिडिओ | Videos

मोदींनी जेव्हा 'नकली शिवसेना, नकली राष्ट्रवादी' म्हणत ठाकरे अन् पवारांना डिवचलं...

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींनी १५ मे रोजी भारती पवार अन् हेमंत गोडसेंच्या प्रचारार्थ दिंडोरीत जाहीर सभा घेतली. यावेळी त्यांनी नकली शिवसेना, नकली राष्ट्रवादी म्हणत शरद पवार अन् उद्धव ठाकरेंना डिवचण्याची संधी सोडली नाही.

