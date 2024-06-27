व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pravin Darekar News: उद्धव ठाकरे, फडणवीसांमध्ये काय चर्चा झाली? लिफ्टमध्ये असणाऱ्या दरेकरांनी काय सांगितलं?

उद्धव ठाकरे, देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्यात आज विधिमंडळ परिसरात लिफ्टमध्ये भेट झाली. यावेळी दोघांमध्ये नेमकी काय चर्चा झाली?, याविषयी दोघांसोबत लिफ्टमध्ये असणाऱ्या भाजप नेते प्रवीण दरेकरांनी काय सांगितलं?

