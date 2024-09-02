व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vanraj Andekar Murder CCTV: राष्ट्रवादीच्या माजी नगरसेवकाला संपवलं, हत्येचा थरार सीसीटीव्हीत कैद|crime

१२-१३ जणांच्या टोळक्यानं आंदेकर यांच्यावर हल्ला केल्याचं सीसीटीव्हीमध्ये कैद झालं आहे

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या माजी नगरसेवकाच्या हत्येनं पुणे पुन्हा एकदा हादरलं. वनराज आंदेरकर यांच्यावर भरचौकात आधी गोळीबार आणि नंतर कोयत्याने सपासप वार करत निर्घुण हत्या करण्यात आली. या हत्येचा थरार सीसीटीव्हीमध्ये कैद झाला आहे. ६ गाड्यांवर आलेल्या १२-१३ जणांच्या टोळक्यानं आंदेकर यांच्यावर हल्ला केल्याचं सीसीटीव्हीमध्ये कैद झालं आहे.

