Pune Ganesh Visarjan Miravnuk: एकाच वेळी ४ डीजे टिळक चौकात... | Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2024

पुण्यातील गणपती विसर्जन मिरवणुक दुसऱ्या दिवशीही सुरु आहे. टिळक चौकात दुसऱ्या दिवशीही डीजेचा दणदणाट ऐकायला मिळाला. यावेळी ४ डीजे एकाच वेळी टिळक चौकात आल्याचं पाहायला मिळालं. डीजेच्या तालावर तरुणाईसुद्धा थिरकताना दिसली.

Ganesh Fesitival
pune ganpati festival

