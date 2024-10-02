व्हिडिओ | Videos
Pune Helicopter Crash Update: पुणे हेलिकॉप्टर अपघाताशी सुनील तटकरेंचं काय कनेक्शन?
Sunil Tatkare: सुनील तटकरेंना घ्यायला निघालेल्या हेलिकॉप्टरचा टेकऑफनंतर काही मिनिटातच अपघात
Pune Helicopter Crash Update: पुणे हेलिकॉप्टर अपघाताशी सुनील तटकरेंचं काय कनेक्शन? तर, तटकरेंना घ्यायला निघालेल्या हेलिकॉप्टरचा टेकऑफनंतर काही मिनिटातच अपघात झाला आणि त्यात तिघांचा मृत्यू झाला. त्यामुळे राजकीय वर्तुळात खळबळ माजली आहे.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.