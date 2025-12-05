व्हिडिओ | Videos

Pune News: २ अल्पवयीन मुलींसोबत आईच्या बॉयफ्रेंडचं घाणेरडं काम, पुणे पुन्हा हादरलं! | Sakal News

Pune Crime News: मालेगावच्या निर्घृण हत्येनंतर पुण्यातही धक्कादायक उघड, दोन अल्पवयीन बहिणींवर लैंगिक अत्याचार, आरोपी म्हणून आईच्या बॉयफ्रेंडचा भयानक कृत्य उघडकीस..

मालेगावतील दोन वर्षांच्या चिमुरडीवरील अत्याचार-हत्येचे प्रकरण अजून ताजे असताना पुण्यातही धक्कादायक घटना उघडकीस आली. दोन अल्पवयीन बहिणींवर लैंगिक अत्याचार झाल्याचे समोर आले असून आरोपी हा त्यांच्या आईचा बॉयफ्रेंड असल्याचे निष्पन्न झाले. या प्रकरणाने पुणे हादरले आहे. नेमकं काय घडलं पाहा..

