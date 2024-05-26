व्हिडिओ | Videos

Ravindra Dhangekar News: पुणे कार अपघातप्रकरणी रविंद्र धंगेकर आक्रमक, पालकमंत्री अजितदादांवर निशाणा?

पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगरमध्ये आलिशान कारनं चिरडून दोघांचा मृत्यू झाला. याप्रकरणी अल्पवयीन आरोपीसह त्याच्या वडिलांना अन् एकूण ६ जणांना अटक झाली आहे. पण, याप्रकरणाला आता राजकीय रंगही यायला लागला आहे. पुणे लोकसभा उमेदवार रविंद्र धंगेकर यांनी याच प्रकरणावरुन पुण्याचे पालकमंत्री अजितदादांवरही निशाणा साधला.

