व्हिडिओ

Riteish Deshmukh उतरला विधानसभेच्या प्रचारात; गुलिगत भाषण आवर्जून पाहा

Dhiraj Deshmukh Election Campaign : लातूर ग्रामीण मतदारसंघातून निवडणुकीच्या मैदानात उतरलेल्या धीरज देशमुख यांच्यासाठी रितेश देशमुख यांनी प्रचार केला.

राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीचा प्रचार आता शिगेला पोचला आहे. लातूर ग्रामीण मतदारसंघात काँग्रेसकडून निवडणूक लढवणारे उमेदवार धीरज देशमुख यांच्या प्रचारासाठी त्यांचा भाऊ आणि अभिनेता रितेश देशमुख याने जोरदार भाषण केले. हे भाषण सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल होत आहे.

Congress
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
Latur
Dhiraj Deshmukh
riteish deshmukh
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

