व्हिडिओ | Videos

Vishalgad Encroachment: शाहू महाराज छत्रपती, सतेज पाटलांचे प्रशासनावर आरोप

१४ जुलैला झालेल्या राड्यावरुन प्रशासन अपयशी असल्याचा आरोप

Vishalgad Encroachment: कोल्हापूरचे खासदार शाहू महाराज छत्रपती आणि काँग्रेस आमदार सतेज पाटलांनी विशाळगडावरील अतिक्रमण कारवाई आणि १४ जुलैला झालेल्या राड्यावरुन पोलिस प्रशासनावर आरोप केलेत.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Kolhapur
satej patil
Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj
Shahu Maharaj Jayanti
Rajashree shahu maharaj jayanti
chatrapati shahu maharaj

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com