Sharad Pawar News: हर्षवर्धन पाटलांच्या पक्षप्रवेशावर शरद पवार काय म्हणाले?
Harshwardhan Patil News: कागलनंतर इंदापुरात पवारांनी भाजपला सुरुंग लावला
Sharad Pawar on Harshwardhan Patil: कागलनंतर इंदापुरात पवारांनी भाजपला सुरुंग लावल्याची चर्चा आहे. भाजप नेते हर्षवर्धन पाटील यांनी आज पत्रकार परिषद घेत भाजपला सोडचिठ्ठी देत पवार गटात येणार असल्याची घोषणा केली आहे.
