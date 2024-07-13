व्हिडिओ | Videos

Jayant Patil News: 'पवारांचं एक मत फुटलं तरीही आम्ही सोबत'

जयंत पाटलांचं सदाभाऊ खोतांना प्रत्युत्तर

विधानपरिषद निवडणुकीत शेकाप नेते जयंत पाटलांचा पराभव झाला. त्यावर शेतकरी नेते आणि विजयी सदाभाऊ खोत यांनी टीका केली होती. त्या टीकेला जयंत पाटलांनी प्रत्युत्तर दिलं.

