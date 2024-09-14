व्हिडिओ | Videos

Girish Mahajan News: मतदारांनी जाब विचारला, महाजनांनी पळ काढला?

Jalgaon News: अंबादास दानवेंनी व्हिडिओ शेअर केल्यानं मंत्री गिरीश महाजनांची झाली पंचाईत

Ambadas Danve shares Girish Mahajan's video: जळगावच्या जामनेर तालुक्यातील लिहा तांडा येथे भंडाऱ्यानिमित्त गिरीश महाजन आले असता, मागील ३० वर्षांपासून आम्ही तुम्हाला निवडून देत आहोत तरी आमच्या गावातील रस्त्यांची अशी दुरावस्था का? असे विचारले असता मंत्री महोदयांनी ग्रामस्थांच्या प्रश्नाचे उत्तर न देता तेथून दुचाकीवरुन पळ काढला... हा व्हिडिओ विरोधी पक्षनेते अंबादास दानवेंनी आपल्या सोशल मीडियावर शेअर केला आहे. त्यामुळे हा व्हिडिओ व्हायरल होत आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Jalgaon
Ambadas Danve
girish mahajan
Maharashtra Politics
jalgaon agriculture news
mumbai politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com