Loksabha Diary: नगरमध्ये विखे-लंकेंमध्ये 'टफ फाईट', कोण कुणावर भारी पडणार?

अहमदनगरमध्ये महायुतीकडून सुजय विखे तर महाविकासआघाडीकडून निलेश लंके यांच्यात अटीतटीची लढाई होईल, अशी चर्चा आहे. तरी, लंके-विखेंमध्ये, नेमकं कुणाचं पारडं जड? याविषयी सकाळचे सहयोगी संपादक प्रकाश पाटील यांच्याशी संवाद साधला आहे प्रतिनिधी अंकिता खाणे हिने...

