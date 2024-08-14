व्हिडिओ | Videos

Supriya Sule News: मराठा आंदोलकांनी घेरलं, सुप्रियाताईंनीही दिल्या घोषणा

Dharashiv Maratha Andolan: शिवस्वराज्य यात्रेनिमित्त धाराशिवमध्ये आलेल्या सुप्रिया सुळेंना आंदोलकांचा घेराव

Dharashiv Supriya Sule Maratha Andolan: शिवस्वराज्य यात्रेनिमित्त राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस (शरदचंद्र पवार) पक्षाच्या खासदार सुप्रिया सुळेंना धाराशिवमध्ये मराठा आंदोलकांनी घेराव घातला आहे.

यावेळी घेरणाऱ्या मराठा आंदोलकांच्या घोषणांमध्ये सुप्रिया सुळेही सहभागी झाल्या. यावेळी त्यांनीही जय जिजाऊ, जय शिवराय अशा घोषणा दिल्या.

