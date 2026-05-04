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Tamilnadu election result 2026: इतिहास घडवला पण सत्ता दूर? विजयसमोर मोठं राजकीय गणित!

तामिळनाडू विधानसभा निवडणुकीत विजय थलापती यांनी इतिहास घडवत सर्वात मोठा पक्ष त्याचा ठरला आहे.

तामिळनाडू विधानसभा निवडणुकीत विजय थलापती यांनी इतिहास घडवत सर्वात मोठा पक्ष त्याचा ठरला आहे. परंतु सत्तेसाठी, बहुमतासाठी अजूनही त्यांनी ११७ चा जादूई आकडा गाठला नाही. अशावेळी त्यांच्यासमोर मोठं गणित उभं राहण्याची शक्यता आहे.

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Election Results
Tamilnadu Assembly Election
Vijay Thalapathy