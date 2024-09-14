व्हिडिओ | Videos

Valuj Accident News: १० वर्षांनी पाळणा हालला, काळानं घाला घातला

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident News Update:

छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमध्ये वाळुज एमआयडीसी परिसरात एक भयंकर अपघात घडला आहे. असून यामध्ये चौघांचा जागीच मृत्यू झाला आहे. १० वर्षानंतर घरात पाळणा हालला, याच बाळाचे बारसे आटोपून परत येताना मद्यधुंद तरुणांच्या कारने जोराची धडक दिली. या धडकेत आई- बाळासह चौघांचा मृत्यू झाला असून दोन जण गंभीर जखमी आहेत. मद्यधुंदावस्थेत गाडीला धडक देणाऱ्या अन् चौघांचा बळी घेणाऱ्या दोन्ही आरोपींना पोलिसांनी बेड्या ठोकल्या आहेत.

