व्हिडिओ | Videos

Nagpur Loksabha: नितीन गडकरींविरोधात लोकसभेच्या रिंगणात उतरलेले काँग्रेसचे विकास ठाकरे नेमके कोण?

देशात लोकसभा निवडणुकीचे वारे वाहू लागलेत. अशातच सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आता आपापल्या उमेदवारांची यादी घोषित करायला सुरुवात केली आहे. अशातच काँग्रेसकडून नागपूर लोकसभा मतदारसंघात विकास ठाकरेंना संधी देण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे भाजपचा हुकमी एक्का मानल्या जाणाऱ्या नितीन गडकरींविरोधात लोकसभेच्या रिंगणात उतरलेले काँग्रेसचे विकास ठाकरे नेमके कोण?, जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari
Loksabha Election
loksabha
Vikas Thakare
Loksabha Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
Esakal Marathi News
www.esakal.com