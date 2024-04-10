व्हिडिओ | Videos

वेगळ्या विदर्भाचा मुद्दा नागपूर लोकसभेची निवडणूक गाजवणार? | Sakal Loksabha Diary

नागपुरात नितीन गडकरी विरुद्ध विकास ठाकरे यांच्यात लोकसभेसाठी लढत होत आहे. तरी, वेगळ्या विदर्भाच्या मागणीसाठी राष्ट्र समर्पण समितीनं नागपूर आणि रामटेक लोकसभा मतदारसंघातून दोन उमेदवार निवडणुकीच्या रिंगणात उतरवले आहेत

Nagpur
vidarbha

