VIDEO : पहा भगतसिंह, टिळक आणि विवेकानंदांचे हुबेहुब हावभाव; AI टेक्निकची अद्भूत कमाल

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
02.44 PM

सध्या ट्विटरवर अशा अनेक महामानवांचे व्हिडीओ व्हायरल होत आहेत. ज्यामध्ये ते जसे आहेत अगदी तसेच आपल्यासमोर उभे राहतात.

नवी दिल्ली : शहिद भगतसिंह, स्वामी विवेकानंद आणि लोकमान्य टिळक यांसारख्या मोठ्या विभूतींना पहायचं भाग्य आपल्याला लाभलं नाहीये. मात्र, या विभूती कशा दिसत असाव्यात हे आपल्याला त्यांच्या जुन्या फोटोज् मधून समजतं. त्यावरुन बरेचदा आपण त्यांच्या असण्या-दिसण्याचा अंदाज घेतो. त्यांच्या हावभावांचा आणि लकबीची कल्पना करतो. अनेकदा त्यांच्यावरील नाटके आणि चित्रपटांमधून अभिनयाद्वारे अनेक कलाकार त्यांचे पात्र आपल्यासमोर साकारण्याचा प्रयत्न करत असतात. मात्र, ही मोठी माणसे जशी आहे अगदी तशीच खरोखरच आपल्यासमोर आली तर? आश्चर्यचकीत झालात ना?

सध्या ट्विटरवर अशा अनेक महामानवांचे व्हिडीओ व्हायरल होत आहेत. ज्यामध्ये ते जसे आहेत अगदी तसेच आपल्यासमोर उभे राहतात. फोटोंमधून नव्हे तर व्हिडीओंमधून... हो! आपल्याला खोटं वाटेल पण तंत्रज्ञानाच्या सहाय्याने हे खरं ठरलंय. यामध्ये भगतसिंह, स्वामी विवेकानंद, लोकमान्य टिळक, कस्तुरबा गांधी, मुंशी प्रेमचंद आणि गुरु अरबिंदो यांचे हे व्हिडीओ सध्या सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घालत आहेत. लेखक किर्तिक शशीधरण यांनी याप्रकारचे व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर शेअर केले आहेत. AI अर्थात Artificial Inteligence च्या मदतीने हे व्हिडीओ तयार करण्यात आल्याचं समजतंय. 


