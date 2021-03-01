VIDEO : पहा भगतसिंह, टिळक आणि विवेकानंदांचे हुबेहुब हावभाव; AI टेक्निकची अद्भूत कमाल

नवी दिल्ली : शहिद भगतसिंह, स्वामी विवेकानंद आणि लोकमान्य टिळक यांसारख्या मोठ्या विभूतींना पहायचं भाग्य आपल्याला लाभलं नाहीये. मात्र, या विभूती कशा दिसत असाव्यात हे आपल्याला त्यांच्या जुन्या फोटोज् मधून समजतं. त्यावरुन बरेचदा आपण त्यांच्या असण्या-दिसण्याचा अंदाज घेतो. त्यांच्या हावभावांचा आणि लकबीची कल्पना करतो. अनेकदा त्यांच्यावरील नाटके आणि चित्रपटांमधून अभिनयाद्वारे अनेक कलाकार त्यांचे पात्र आपल्यासमोर साकारण्याचा प्रयत्न करत असतात. मात्र, ही मोठी माणसे जशी आहे अगदी तशीच खरोखरच आपल्यासमोर आली तर? आश्चर्यचकीत झालात ना?

हेही वाचा - 'शशी थरुरांसारखं इंग्रजी बोलण्याची रेसीपी'; पाकिस्तानी कॉमेडीयनच्या भन्नाट व्हिडीओला हटके उत्तर

सध्या ट्विटरवर अशा अनेक महामानवांचे व्हिडीओ व्हायरल होत आहेत. ज्यामध्ये ते जसे आहेत अगदी तसेच आपल्यासमोर उभे राहतात. फोटोंमधून नव्हे तर व्हिडीओंमधून... हो! आपल्याला खोटं वाटेल पण तंत्रज्ञानाच्या सहाय्याने हे खरं ठरलंय. यामध्ये भगतसिंह, स्वामी विवेकानंद, लोकमान्य टिळक, कस्तुरबा गांधी, मुंशी प्रेमचंद आणि गुरु अरबिंदो यांचे हे व्हिडीओ सध्या सोशल मीडियावर धुमाकूळ घालत आहेत. लेखक किर्तिक शशीधरण यांनी याप्रकारचे व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर शेअर केले आहेत. AI अर्थात Artificial Inteligence च्या मदतीने हे व्हिडीओ तयार करण्यात आल्याचं समजतंय.

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh -- a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 -- run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Swami Vivekananda probably would have laughed at such algorithmic efforts to reanimate photos, but as a great believer in the powers of science to improve material aspects of human lives, he would have probably wanted to understand the details of how it all works. pic.twitter.com/3zFu9suGar — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

It was hard to find a quality photo of Lokmanya Tilak, but this worked. Tilak urgently deserve a new reappraisal as one of the founding fathers of the modern Indian mind. A reformist & revivalist of traditions, a believer in the power of mass media before most Indians could read. pic.twitter.com/M93KWkR6bc — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

A young Kasturba Gandhi -- again, high quality photos are hard to come by -- here, probably taken during her stay in South Africa (I could be wrong), where she traveled to, raised children, & discovered the contours of her own social commitments before returning to India in 1915. pic.twitter.com/THVz1zyibn — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

The great master and teacher Aurobindo wrote, when he was young, a revolutionary spirit, and a restless mind, nearly a century ago: "The Time has perhaps come fot the Indian mind, long pre-ccupied with political and economic issues, for a widening of its horizon." pic.twitter.com/8U9BwxoE7Z — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021