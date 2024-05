Video: भाजपच्या उमेदवाराने मतदानकार्ड तपासण्यासाठी मुस्लीम महिलांना बुरखा हटवण्यास सांगितले; गुन्हा दाखल

#WATCH | On being asked about video where she is seen checking IDs of voters, Madhavi Latha says, "I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested… https://t.co/5mxmhiBWL7 pic.twitter.com/Ni18lzxV2J