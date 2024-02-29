देश

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis : काँग्रेसच्या सहा बंडखोर आमदारांना विधानसभा अध्यक्षांनी केलं अपात्र!

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह पठाणीया यांनी या आमदारांना तात्काळ प्रभावानं अपात्र ठरवलं आहे.
himachal pradesh political crisis six mlas declare cease with immediate effect by assembly speaker kuldeep singh pathania
Amit Ujagare (अमित उजागरे)

नवी दिल्ली : राज्यसभा निवडणुकीत पक्षादेश धुडकावून लावत भाजपच्या उमेदवाराला मतदान करणाऱ्या काँग्रेसच्या ६ बंडखोर आमदारांना विधानसभा अध्यक्षांनी अपात्र ठरवलं आहे. पक्षांतरबंदी कायद्याच्या आधारे त्यांच्यावर ही अपात्रतेची कारवाई करण्यात आल्याची माहिती विधानसभा अध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह पठाणीया यांनी सांगितलं. (himachal pradesh political crisis six mlas declare cease with immediate effect by assembly speaker kuldeep singh pathania)

Himachal Pradesh
Congress
Desh news

