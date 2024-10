Tirupati Balaji Prasad Video: तिरुपती बालाजीच्या प्रसादात आता आढळले किडे, पाहा धक्कादायक व्हिडिओ

Big Breaking News 🗞️⚡#Andrapradesh #Tirumala



Jerry in curd rice at Annadana Center in Tirumala



Jerry in the leaf of a devotee eating at the TTD Madhava Nilayam Annadana Kendra



Devotees questioned the management of TTD on the appearance of Jerry in Annaprasad. pic.twitter.com/Qgv16hTvAm