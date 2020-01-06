  1. Home
JNU attack : स्वराला अश्रू अनावर, तर बॉलिवूड कलाकार म्हणतात...

वृत्तसंस्था
02.00 PM

जेएनयूमध्ये रविवारी रात्री काही मुखवटाधारी गुंडांनी विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना काठ्या आणि लोखंडी रॉडने मारहाण केली. यामध्ये विद्यार्थी संघटनेची अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष हिच्यासह अठरा जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत.

नवी दिल्ली : दिल्लीतील जवाहरलाल नेहरू विद्यापीठात (जेएनयु) विद्यार्थ्यांवर गुंडांनी केलेल्या हल्ल्याचा देशभरातून निषेध होत असताना, प्रमुख बॉलिवूड कलाकारांनी आपले मत व्यक्त केले आहे. तर, अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्करला याविषयी बोलताना अश्रू अनावर झाले.

जेएनयूमध्ये रविवारी रात्री काही मुखवटाधारी गुंडांनी विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना काठ्या आणि लोखंडी रॉडने मारहाण केली. यामध्ये विद्यार्थी संघटनेची अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष हिच्यासह अठरा जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. या घटनेचा देशभरातून विविध राजकीय पक्ष, सामाजिक संघटना आणि तज्ज्ञांनी कठोर शब्दांत निषेध करण्यात येत आहे. तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप, शबाना आझमी, रितेश देशमुख, कृती सेनन यांसह प्रमुख अभिनेत्यांनी या हल्ल्याचा निषेध केला आहे.

JNU attack : जेएनयूतील हल्ल्यावर शरद पवार, आदित्य ठाकरे म्हणाले...


