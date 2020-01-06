JNU attack : स्वराला अश्रू अनावर, तर बॉलिवूड कलाकार म्हणतात...

नवी दिल्ली : दिल्लीतील जवाहरलाल नेहरू विद्यापीठात (जेएनयु) विद्यार्थ्यांवर गुंडांनी केलेल्या हल्ल्याचा देशभरातून निषेध होत असताना, प्रमुख बॉलिवूड कलाकारांनी आपले मत व्यक्त केले आहे. तर, अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्करला याविषयी बोलताना अश्रू अनावर झाले.

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

जेएनयूमध्ये रविवारी रात्री काही मुखवटाधारी गुंडांनी विद्यार्थी आणि शिक्षकांना काठ्या आणि लोखंडी रॉडने मारहाण केली. यामध्ये विद्यार्थी संघटनेची अध्यक्ष आईशी घोष हिच्यासह अठरा जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. या घटनेचा देशभरातून विविध राजकीय पक्ष, सामाजिक संघटना आणि तज्ज्ञांनी कठोर शब्दांत निषेध करण्यात येत आहे. तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप, शबाना आझमी, रितेश देशमुख, कृती सेनन यांसह प्रमुख अभिनेत्यांनी या हल्ल्याचा निषेध केला आहे.

JNU attack : जेएनयूतील हल्ल्यावर शरद पवार, आदित्य ठाकरे म्हणाले...

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

All my colleagues present in the meeting with the Government right now, please talk to them about what’s going on in JNU right now. You can’t offer us scrumptious dinners while atrocities go on with students. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 5, 2020

JNU students being beaten up by ABVP goons. Live on TV! How much longer are you going to look the other way? Or r u spineless? Yes I AM a liberal! Yes, I AM secular! And proud to be so if THIS is the alternative. Shame! Shame on ABVP & the police who are aiding & abetting them! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) January 5, 2020

Hindutva terrorism is now totally out there . #JNUSU — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 5, 2020

None of us can claim to be a citizen of a Democracy any more. That is clearly a lie. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 5, 2020

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

When is this madness going to end... what’s the price one can put on an innocent life. Frightening to see images of students and faculty members being attacked and hurt. This level of violence is unacceptable... #JNU — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 5, 2020

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020