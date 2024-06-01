Latest Marathi News Live Update
Latest Marathi News Live Update: आज होणार 904 उमेदवारांच्या भवितव्याचा फैसला

देशासह राज्यातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तसेच वाहतूक कोंडी, राजकीय घडामोडी, क्रीडा, मनोरंजन या सर्व घडामोडींचे अपडेट जाणून घ्या एका क्लिकवर.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: शेवटच्या टप्प्यात आता सात राज्यात मतदान

Latest Marathi News Live Update : लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या सातव्या म्हणजेच शेवटच्या टप्प्यात, सात राज्ये आणि एका केंद्रशासित प्रदेशातील लोकसभेच्या एकूण 57 जागांसाठी 1 जून रोजी मतदान होत आहे.

4 जून रोजी मतदान होणार आहे. या टप्प्यात बिहार, चंदीगड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, झारखंड, ओडिशा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश आणि पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये मतदान होत आहे.

Voting For 7th Phase: आज होणार 904 उमेदवारांच्या भवितव्याचा फैसला

लोकसभा निवडणुकीचे 2024 चे सहा टप्पे पूर्ण झाले आहेत. आज सातव्या टप्प्यासाठी आठ राज्यांतील 57 जागांवर मतदार मतदानाचा हक्क बजावणार आहेत. सकाळी ७ वाजल्यापासून मतदानाची प्रक्रिया सुरू होणार आहे. दरम्यान आज 904 उमेदवारांच्या भवितव्याचा फैसला होणार आहे.

