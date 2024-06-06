देश

Rahul Gandhi on Stock Market: एक्झिट पोल्स अन् परदेशी गुंतवणुकादारांच साटलोटं!

Retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, this is biggest stock market 'scam' मोदींनी गुंतवणूकदारांना शेअर बाजारात गुंतवणूक करण्याचं आवाहन केलं होतं - काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी...
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhiesakal
Amit Ujagare (अमित उजागरे)

नवी दिल्ली : लोकसभा निवडणुकीचे निकालापूर्वी जाहीर झालेले एक्झिट पोल आणि पंतप्रधानांनी शेअर बाजारात गुंतवणूक करण्याचं केलेलं आवाहन हा मोठा घोटाळा असल्याचा आरोप काँग्रेस खासदार राहुल गांधी यांनी केला आहे. हा सर्वात मोठा घोटाळा असून ३० लाख कोटी रुपयांचं रिटेल गुंतवणुकदारांचं मोठं नुकसान झालं आहे, त्यामुळं याची संयुक्त संसदीय समितीद्वारे अर्थात जेसीपीद्वारे चौकशी करण्यात यावी अशी मागणीही त्यांनी केली आहे. (Rahul Gandhi on Stock Market and exit polls during lok sabha election result 2024 demanded for JPC enquiry)

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com