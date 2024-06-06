Rahul Gandhi on Stock Market: एक्झिट पोल्स अन् परदेशी गुंतवणुकादारांच साटलोटं!

नवी दिल्ली : लोकसभा निवडणुकीचे निकालापूर्वी जाहीर झालेले एक्झिट पोल आणि पंतप्रधानांनी शेअर बाजारात गुंतवणूक करण्याचं केलेलं आवाहन हा मोठा घोटाळा असल्याचा आरोप काँग्रेस खासदार राहुल गांधी यांनी केला आहे. हा सर्वात मोठा घोटाळा असून ३० लाख कोटी रुपयांचं रिटेल गुंतवणुकदारांचं मोठं नुकसान झालं आहे, त्यामुळं याची संयुक्त संसदीय समितीद्वारे अर्थात जेसीपीद्वारे चौकशी करण्यात यावी अशी मागणीही त्यांनी केली आहे. (Rahul Gandhi on Stock Market and exit polls during lok sabha election result 2024 demanded for JPC enquiry)
