PulwamaAttack 'पुलवामा नहीं भूलेंगे...'; हुतात्म्यांना देशभरातून श्रद्धांजली

नवी दिल्ली : जम्मू-काश्मीरच्या पुलवामा जिल्ह्यात मागील वर्षी १४ फेब्रुवारीला जैशे महंमद दहशतवादी संघटनेने केलेल्या हल्ल्यात ४० जवान हुतात्मा झाले होते. जवानांच्या बसवर दहशतवाद्यांनी स्फोटकांनी भरलेले वाहन धडकवले व मोठा स्फोट झाला. आज (ता. १४) या दुर्दैवी घटनेला १ वर्षं पूर्ण होतंय. देशभरातून हुतात्म्यांना श्रद्धांजली व्यक्त केली जात आहे. गृहमंत्री अमित शहा यांच्यासह अनेक राजकीय नेत्यांनी हुतात्म्यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे.

अमित शहा यांनी ट्विटमध्ये म्हणले आहे की, 'पुलवामा हल्ल्यातील हुतात्म्यांना अभिवादन. आपल्या मातृभूमीसाठी प्राणांचा त्याग केलेल्या शूरवीरांना व त्यांच्या कुटूंबियांना प्रणाम करतो.' अशा शब्दांत शहा यांनी श्रद्धांजली व्यक्त केली आहे. तर संरक्षण मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह यांनी हुतात्म्यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे. तर काँग्रेसचे खासदार राहुल गांधी यांनी ट्विट करत काही सवाल उपस्थित केले आहेत.

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

तसेच सीमा सुरक्षा दल, सीआरपीएफनेही हुतात्म्यांना अभिवादन केले आहे. तर वाळूशिल्पकार सुदर्शन पटनाईक यांनी सुंदर वाळू शिल्प साकारत पुलवामा हल्ल्यातील जवानांना मानवंदना दिली आहे.

You ARE soldiers!!!

You ARE loved beyond words!!!

Your ARE missed beyond measure!!! Remembering our @crpfindia #Bravehearts who laid down their lives during #PulwamaAttack this day in 2019#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/rfEiFw9ivf — BSF (@BSF_India) February 14, 2020

"तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।

गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।" WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs. pic.twitter.com/GfzzLuTl7R — CRPF (@crpfindia) February 13, 2020

Salute our martyrs of #PulwamaAttack My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.

Jai Hind!! pic.twitter.com/HEROlYu7QA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 14, 2020

मागील वर्षी झालेल्या या भ्याड हल्ल्यामुळे देशासह जगाला धक्का बसला होता. भारतीय लष्कराने या हल्ल्याचा बदला बालाकोटवर हल्ला करून घेतला होता. या हल्ल्यात जवानांनी बालाकोटमध्ये जैशे महंमदचे दहशतवादी तळ नष्ट केले होते. उरीवरील भारतीय लष्कराच्या तळांवरील हल्ल्यांनंतर पुलवामात बसवर केलेला हल्ला हा सर्वात मोठा हल्ला होता.

असा झाला होता हल्ला...

- दुपारी ३.१५ च्या सुमारास जवानांच्या वाहनांचा ताफा जम्मूहून श्रीनगरकडे निघाला.

- श्रीनगरपासून वीस किलोमीटर अंतरावर असताना अवंतीपुरा येथे "जैशे महंमद'च्या दहशतवाद्यांनी सुरक्षा यंत्रणा भेदत ताफ्यातील एका वाहनावर आपली गाडी धडकवली.

- ताफ्यातील वाहनामध्ये ४० जवान होते. धडक बसताच मोठा स्फोट होऊन वाहनाचा केवळ सांगाडा उरला. स्फोटामुळे वाहनाचे तुकडे शंभर मीटरपर्यंत फेकले गेले. ताफ्यातील इतर वाहनांचेही नुकसान झाले.

- काही गाड्यांवर गोळ्यांच्याही खुणा. लपून बसलेल्या इतर दहशतवाद्यांनीही गोळीबार केल्याची शक्‍यता.

- दहशतवाद्यांकडे मोठ्या प्रमाणावर स्फोटके कशी आणि सुरक्षा यंत्रणा कशी भेदली, याचा तपास सुरू.

Humble tribute to 40 CRPF martyrs who laid their lives for our country a year ago. You live in our hearts #PulwamaAttack #Pulwamamartyrs pic.twitter.com/0SSe39LEDq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 14, 2020

Tributes to our Pulwama bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of duty last year, in one of the most gruesome assaults of terror on our soil. Jai Hind!#PulwamaAttack#PulwamaMartyrs — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 14, 2020

I stand for Nation 14feb. Our brothers will always alive in every patriot heart of India.#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/f6FQ3huONg — Vikas Kumar (@VikasKu89633262) February 13, 2020

पुलवामात हुतात्मा झालेल्या सर्व जवानांना आज देशभरातून श्रद्धांजली व्यक्त केली जात आहे. सोशल मीडियावर #PulwamaAttack, #PulwamaNahinBhulenge, #Pulwamamartyrs हे हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिग आहेत.