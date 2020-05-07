इंग्रजी शिका : How did you spend your yesterday?

कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांवर उपचार करणाऱ्‍या एका डॉक्टर मित्राशी बोलणे झाले. त्यांच्या कामाबद्दल विचारले तेव्हा त्याने काल काय काय केले ते सांगितले. ते मी तुमच्याशी शेअर करत आहे. ते वाचा. वाचन करताना येणाऱ्‍या क्रिया लक्षात घ्या व त्या अधोरेखित करा. पहिल्या वाक्यातील एक क्रिया तुमच्यासाठी अधोरेखित करून दाखवली आहे.

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

He woke up at 6 am. He read online newspaper. He watched news for some time. He did some warm up activities. He exercised for half an hour. He got ready for hospital at 8. He had his breakfast. He talked with his family members during breakfast. He discussed with his daughter about her plans for the day. He put on his medical apron. He took his identity card. He carried sanitizer along with him. He drove for the hospital. He didn’t stop anywhere on his way. He parked his car. He applied sanitizer to his palms. Without touching anything, he went on third floor. He didn’t use lift. He took the stairs. He entered the cabin. He washed his hands with liquid soap. He changed his clothes. He put on his N95 mask, two surgical hand gloves and his PPE kit. He worked for 7 to 8 hours. He visited many COVID 19 patients. He treated them. He studied their files and observed their improvement. He encouraged them. He completed his work. He came back to his cabin. He removed all his safety measures. He freshened up. He drank some hot water. He read some mails and answered few of them. He read various posts. He read a list of things for home. He drove back to home by his car. He stopped at a grocery shop near his house. He purchased some items and paid money online. He applied sanitizer to his palms. He returned home. He kept the grocery bags in the balcony. He went straight to bathroom and had bath. He soaked his clothes in hot water. He enjoyed dinner alone on a dining table. His family members chatted with him during the dinner. He played carrom with his daughter. He watched news and slept at 11pm.

वरील वाक्यात आलेल्या क्रिया (क्रियापदे) अधोरेखित केली असतीलच. आता त्यांची मूळ रुपे शोधा. व त्या जोड्या वहीत लिहून काढा. उदा. woke- wake डॉक्टरांचा दिनक्रम वाचला. आता त्या दिनक्रमाच्या आधारे तुम्ही तुमचा कालचा दिवस कसा घालवला ते लिहून काढा. मित्रांशी शेअर करा.