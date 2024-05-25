एज्युकेशन जॉब्स

SSC Result 2024 : धाकधुक वाढली.! दहावीचा निकाल २७ मे ला होणार जाहीर, बोर्डाकडून घोषणा

SSC Result 2024 : महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे दहावीचा निकाल सोमवारी (ता. २७ मे) दुपारी एक वाजता ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने जाहीर करण्यात येणार आहे.
SSC Result 2024
SSC Result 2024esakal
Monika Lonkar –Kumbhar

SSC Result 2024 : महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे मार्चमध्ये घेतलेल्या दहावीच्या परीक्षेचा निकाल सोमवारी (ता. २७ मे) दुपारी एक वाजता ऑनलाईन पद्धतीने जाहीर होणार आहे. राज्य मंडळाच्या https://mahahsscboard.in/mr आणि 'http://sscresult.mkcl.org' या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर विद्यार्थ्यांना दहावीचा निकाल पाहता येणार आहे. 

