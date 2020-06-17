what exactly is Computer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering? Read this

Getting a degree in Computer Engineering... Here is the way to the target. Read this Article...

what exactly is Computer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering? Well, it’s simple if you use divide-and-conquer on the words itself (Computer + Science + Engineering).

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

पुण्याच्या बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे क्लिक करा

We live in a modern world that is rushing towards computerization and automation – all aspects of our life – social, professional, defense, agricultural and many other areas. And so, Computers have become a very essential part of our lives and needs.

How To Study Smart During Lockdown...Here is the way...

Computer Engineering is one of the most sought disciplines of engineering courses and is the practical and scientific approach to its application. It involves the design and understanding of computational process and programming languages. Students will go through the algorithms, programming languages, operating systems, database management systems, computer network, computer graphics and artificial intelligence.

दहावी, बारावीनंतर पुढे काय? घाबरु नका; करियरसाठी 'या' आहेत नव्या वाटा

There are two traditional ways to get into a Computer Engineering course for a B.E./B.Tech degree –

After 10th

After 12th

बारावीच्या ‘मराठी युवकभारती’मध्ये नवे काय? जाणून घ्या...

If a student has decided that he/she wants a career in Computer Engineering early on in life, he can join a Diploma course in Computer Engineering (3 years duration) in any Polytechnic institution that is under MSBTE (Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education). This course focuses on all necessary preparation needed by the student for getting a good base for an Engineering college. The students study the subjects that focus on Computer Engineering rather than all the other subjects that are not useful in an Engineering aspect. They are also taught English communication skills, Entrepreneurship skills, and are also given a summer internship in industry before passing out of the Diploma/Polytechnic College. After finishing the Diploma course, students can take admission directly to the Second Year of an Engineering college as per DTE (Directorate of Technical Education) norms.

इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजिनियरिंग करायचे आहे? 'या' आहेत भविष्यातील संधी

But, if a student wants to take admission into an Engineering college after he/she finishes their Class 12 education, they can do so by giving an entrance exam taken by the state, or universities themselves. For example, IIT-JEE or MH-CET etc. Students are also required to score above 50% marks for General category students and 45% marks for others - in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and/or any vocational technical subjects as mentioned by DTE. Students then undergo a series of processes after which they are allotted an Engineering college.

One common question asked by many students is – “Is B.Tech better than B.E.?” - I would say the job prospects remain the same after both the degrees. The only difference is in the method of teaching and/or the syllabus. Since B.Tech is offered by private or autonomous universities, their syllabus is a bit more pratical oriented than the colleges that are affiliated to State universities like Pune University, Shivaji University, Mumbai University etc. So, in my opinion, students should not focus more on B.E. or B.Tech, but more on the quality of education that is given in the college they want to take admission in.

Computer Engineering is a field of study that provides a lot of job opportunities, provided you have the skills for it. The upcoming technologies in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence are definitely here to stay for a long time in the future. And so, my request to all the curious minds reading this would be to keep learning, and stay at the top of your game, no matter which field or technology you choose to go with.

- Pooja Dinkar Shinde Lecturer, Dr. D Y Patil School of Engineering (Pune)