Shiv Sena Leader: मोठी बातमी! शिवसेनेच्या गटनेतेपदी एकनाथ शिंदेंची एकमताने निवड; मुख्यमंत्री कोण होणार?

CM Eknath Shinde
CM Eknath Shindesakal
संतोष कानडे
Updated on

शिवसेनेच्या नवनिर्वाचित आमदारांची बैठक मुंबईतल्या एका हॉटेलमध्ये संपन्न झाली. या बैठकीमध्ये अनेक ठराव घेण्यात आलेले आहेत. महत्त्वाचे म्हणजे शिवसेना विधीमंडळ पक्षाच्या गटनेतेपदी एकनाथ शिंदे यांची निवड करण्यात आलेली आहे.

