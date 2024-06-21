Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election : महाराष्ट्रासह जम्मू-काश्मीर, हरयाणा, झारखंड विधानसभेची निवडणूक 'या' तारखेला होणार जाहीर?

मुंबई : लोकसभा निवडणुकीसोबतच जम्मू आणि काश्मीर विधानसभेची निवडणूक लागेल अशी अपेक्षा होती पण ती झाली नाही. पण आता याची जोरदार तयारी निवडणूक आयोगाकडून सुरु असून यासाठी तारीखही निश्चित झाल्याची माहिती मिळतेय. कलम ३७० रद्द केल्यानंतर जम्मू आणि काश्मीरमध्ये होणारी ही पहिलीच निवडणूक असणार आहे. विशेष म्हणजे याबरोबरच महाराष्ट्र, हरयाणा आणि झारखंडची निवडणूक देखील जाहीर होणार आहे. (Maharashtra J&K Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 with Haryana Jharkhand may announced on 20 August 2024)
