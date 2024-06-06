क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप

T20 WC 2024 : टूर्नामेंटमध्ये कांगारू संघाची धमाकेदार सुरूवात! पहिल्या सामन्यात 'या' संघाला लोळवलं

T20 World Cup 2024 AUS Vs Oman : आज टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 चा दहावा सामना ऑस्ट्रेलिया आणि ओमान यांच्यात बार्बाडोस येथे खेळला गेला.
Kiran Mahanavar

T20 World Cup 2024 AUS Vs Oman : आज टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024 चा दहावा सामना ऑस्ट्रेलिया आणि ओमान यांच्यात बार्बाडोस येथे खेळला गेला. कांगारू संघाने हा सामना 39 धावांनी जिंकला. आणि या स्पर्धेची सुरुवात विजयाने केली आहे.

ऑस्ट्रेलियाच्या विजयात अनेक खेळाडूंनी महत्त्वाची भूमिका बजावली, तर अनेक मोठी नावे आहेत ज्यांनी छोट्या संघांविरुद्ध खराब कामगिरी करून संघाची निराशा केली. आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये चमकदार कामगिरी करणारे खेळाडू वर्ल्ड कपच्या सुरुवातीच्या सामन्यात फ्लॉप ठरले.

