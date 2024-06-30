क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप

वादाच्या बातम्यांना ब्रेक लावला! वर्ल्डकप पेक्षा मोठं काहीही नाही; रडणाऱ्या हार्दिकला रोहितने मिठी मारून केले किस, Video Viral

मुंबई इंडियन्सचे कर्णधारपद सोडल्यापासून रोहित आणि हार्दिक पांड्या यांच्यात मतभेद असल्याच्या बातम्या येत होत्या
Kiran Mahanavar

टीम इंडियाने दुसऱ्यांदा टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप जिंकला आहे. भारताच्या या विजयात हार्दिक पांड्याचा सर्वात मोठा वाटा होता. कर्णधार रोहित शर्माने मैदानावर हार्दिक पांड्याच्या गालावर किस केले. हार्दिक पांड्या आणि रोहित यांच्यातील वादाच्या बातम्या बऱ्याच दिवसांपासून येत होत्या. त्याने मुंबई इंडियन्सचे कर्णधारपद सोडल्यापासून रोहित आणि हार्दिक पांड्या यांच्यात मतभेद असल्याच्या बातम्या येत होत्या.

