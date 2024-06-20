England vs West Indies : कॅरिबियनच्या गाडीला लागला 'ब्रेक'; सुपर-8 मध्ये चॅम्पियन इंग्लंडने वेस्ट इंडिजला पाजले पाणी

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 : टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024च्या सुपर-8 फेरीत डॅरेन सॅमी नॅशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियमवर आज वेस्ट इंडिज आणि इंग्लंड यांच्यात सामना खेळला गेला. या सामन्यात इंग्लंड संघाने वेस्ट इंडिजविरुद्ध आठ विकेट राखून विजय मिळवला.
या सामन्यात इंग्लंडने नाणेफेक जिंकून प्रथम गोलंदाजी करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला. यादरम्यान प्रथम फलंदाजी करण्यासाठी आलेल्या यजमान वेस्ट इंडिजने 20 षटकांत 4 गडी गमावून 180 धावा केल्या. प्रत्युत्तरात इंग्लंडने लक्ष्याचा पाठलाग करताना आठ विकेट्स राखून सामना जिंकला.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.