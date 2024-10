स्मार्ट ऋतुराज! योग्य DRS अन् Ajinkya Rahane चे शतक ३ धावांनी हुकले; पण सर्फराजने झोडले

Ajinkya Rahane misses out on his 100!



He walks back for 97. A brilliant innings under pressure 👏



A very good review from Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co. as Yash Dayal breaks the 131-run stand 👌#IraniCup | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/Er0EHGOZKh pic.twitter.com/gKLlMvwmaz