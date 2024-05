IPL 2024, DC vs LSG: लखनौला पराभूत केलं दिल्लीनं अन् विजयोत्सव साजरा केला राजस्थाननं

Make way for the 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹𝘀 🩷



They become the second team to 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙮 for the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs 🥳



Which 2️⃣ teams will join the race? 🤔



Points Table 👉 https://t.co/3ESMiCruG5@rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/5uwWKfTDfc