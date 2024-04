IPL 2024 : 'सेल्फिश'! विराटनंतर नेटकऱ्यांनी रोहितला केलं ट्रोल

For Rohit:

Team Failed he didn't

The legend scored 105(63)

When Others scored 79(57)



For Kohli:

113(72)is a selfish knock

When Others scored 59(48)

They trolled Kohli for his strike rate when he was fighting alone

Today they will get the taste of their own medicine #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/qWEW4xFVYl