IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Score: पुनरागमन करताच मॅक्सवेलचा गुजरातला मोठा दणका! कर्णधार शुभमन गिलला धाडलं माघारी

IPL 2024, GT vs RCB Live Scorecard Update: आयपीएलमधील 45 वा सामना गुजरात टायटन्स विरुद्ध रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बेंगळुरू संघात अहमदाबादला होत आहे.
आयपीएल २०२४ स्पर्धेत रविवारी होत असलेल्या ४५ व्या सामन्यात रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बेंगळुरू आणि गुजरात टायटन्स आमने-सामने आहेत. या सामन्यात बेंगळुरूच्या कर्णधार फाफ डू प्लेसिसने टॉस जिंकला असून प्रथम गोलंदाजी करण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे.

या सामन्यातून बेंगळुरू संघात ग्लेन मॅक्सवेलचे पुनरागमन झाले आहे. त्याने गेल्या काही सामन्यांत विश्रांती घेतली होती. तसेच गुजरातने मात्र प्लेइंग इलेव्हनमध्ये बदल केलेला नाही.

प्रथम फलंदाजीसाठी उतरलेल्या गुजरातकडून वृद्धिमान साहा आणि कर्णधार शुभमन गिल यांनी डावाची सुरुवात केली. मात्र, त्यांना पहिला धक्का पहिल्याच षटकात बसला. स्वप्निल सिंगने वृद्धिमान साहाला ५ धावांवर बाद केलं.

जाणून घ्या गुजरात-बेंगळुरूची प्लेइंग-11

रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बेंगळुरू - विराट कोहली, फाफ डू प्लेसिस (कर्णधार), विल जॅक्स, रजत पाटीदार, ग्लेन मॅक्सवेल, कॅमेरॉन ग्रीन, दिनेश कार्तिक (यष्टीरक्षक), स्वप्नील सिंग, कर्ण शर्मा, मोहम्मद सिराज, यश दयाल.

  • इम्पॅक्ट प्लेअरसाठी पर्याय - अनुज रावत, महिपाल लोमरोर, हिमांशू शर्मा, आकाश दीप, विजयकुमार वैशाख

गुजरात टायटन्स - वृद्धिमान साहा (यष्टीरक्षक), शुभमन गिल (कर्णधार), साई सुदर्शन, डेव्हिड मिलर, अजमतुल्ला ओमरझाई, राहुल तेवतिया, शाहरुख खान, रशीद खान, आर साई किशोर, नूर अहमद, मोहित शर्मा

  • इम्पॅक्ट प्लेअरसाठी पर्याय - संदीप वॉरियर, शरद बीआर, मानव सुथार, दर्शन नळकांडे, विजय शंकर

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 मध्ये (IPL) रविवारी (28 एप्रिल) डबल हेडर म्हणजेच दोन सामने खेळवण्यात येणार आहे.

यातील पहिला सामना गुजरात टायटन्स विरुद्ध रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बेंगळुरू संघात दुपारी 3.30 वाजता चालू होणार आहे. हा सामना गुजरातच्या घरच्या मैदानावर म्हणजेच नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियमवर अहमदाबाद येथे होणार आहे.

बेंगळुरू आणि गुजरात हे दोन संघ आत्तापर्यंत तीन वेळा आमने-सामने आले असून दोनदा गुजरातने विजय मिळवला आहे, तर एक सामना बेंगळुरूने जिंकला आहे.

