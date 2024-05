IPL 2024 Play Off : प्ले ऑफसाठी कोणाला किती संधी; हैदराबादची 87, चेन्नईची 72 टक्के शक्यता; तर आरसीबी...

The #Race2PlayoffsOnStar just got interesting after Delhi's win over Lucknow! 📊



With both Delhi and Lucknow facing an uphill battle, Bengaluru's qualification chances have increased, and 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬!… pic.twitter.com/FSHrAe59Zu