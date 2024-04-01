IPL

IPL 2024 MI vs RR Live Score : मुंबईत हार्दिक पांड्यावर पडणार संजू भारी? थोड्याच वेळात रंगणार सामना

IPL 2024 MI vs RR Live Score Updates Match News : आयपीएल 2024 चा चौदावा सामना मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि राजस्थान रॉयल्स यांच्यात मुंबईतील वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे.
IPL 2024 MI vs RR Match Live Score Updates News Marathi
IPL 2024 MI vs RR Match Live Score Updates News Marathi

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Scorecard Updates : आयपीएल 2024 चा चौदावा सामना मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि राजस्थान रॉयल्स यांच्यात मुंबईतील वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे. मुंबई इंडियन्सची कमान हार्दिक पांड्याकडे आहे तर राजस्थान रॉयल्सचा कर्णधार संजू सॅमसन आहे.

मुंबई इंडियन्स संघाने आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये आतापर्यंत दोन सामने खेळले आहेत, मात्र या हंगामात आतापर्यंत त्यांना विजयाचे खातेही उघडता आलेले नाही. आणि पॉइंट टेबलमध्ये मुंबई शेवटच्या स्थानावर आहे. तर राजस्थानने सुरुवातीचे दोन्ही सामने जिंकले आहेत.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Cricket
Rohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Cricket News
Mumbai Indians
Cricket News in Marathi
hardik pandya
cricket news today
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Related Stories

No stories found.
Esakal Marathi News
www.esakal.com