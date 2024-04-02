IPL

IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG Live Score : विराट अन् नवीन उल हक पुन्हा आमनेसामने, पुन्हा होणार का वाद? थोड्याच वेळात रंगणार सामना

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Score Updates News : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीगमध्ये आज पंधरावा सामना रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बंगळुरू आणि लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स यांच्यात बेंगळुरूच्या चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे.
RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024 Updates News Marathi
RCB vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024 Updates News Marathisakal

IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG Live Score : विराट अन् नवीन उल हक पुन्हा आमनेसामने, पुन्हा होणार का वाद? थोड्याच वेळात रंगणार सामना

या सामन्यात पुन्हा एकदा आरसीबीचा महान फलंदाज विराट कोहली आणि लखनऊचा स्टार गोलंदाज नवीन उल हक आमनेसामने येणार आहेत. आयपीएल 2023 मध्ये जेव्हा या दोन संघांची शेवटची टक्कर झाली तेव्हा विराट आणि नवीन उल हक यांच्यात खूप वाद झाला होता. हा वाद इतका वाढला होता की, त्यावेळी लखनऊचा मेंटर गौतम गंभीरही विराट कोहलीसोबत भिडला होता. मात्र, यावेळी गौतम गंभीर एलएसजीसोबत नाही.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Scorecard Updates : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीगमध्ये आज पंधरावा सामना रॉयल चॅलेंजर्स बंगळुरू आणि लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स यांच्यात बेंगळुरूच्या चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे. जे आरसीबीचे होम ग्राउंड आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Cricket
Cricket News
RCB
Cricket News in Marathi
cricket news today
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Related Stories

No stories found.
Esakal Marathi News
www.esakal.com