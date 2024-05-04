IPL

Rohit Sharma : टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2024आधी कर्णधार रोहित शर्माला झाली दुखापत; मोठी अपडेट आली समोर

Rohit Sharma injured before T20 World Cup 2024 : आयपीएल 2024 नंतर लगेच टी-20 वर्ल्ड कपचा थरार रंगणार आहे.
Rohit Sharma injured before T20 World Cup 2024
Rohit Sharma injured before T20 World Cup 2024sakal
Kiran Mahanavar

Rohit Sharma injured before T20 World Cup 2024 : आयपीएल 2024 नंतर लगेच टी-20 वर्ल्ड कपचा थरार रंगणार आहे. १ जूनपासून वेस्ट इंडिज आणि अमेरिका यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप स्पर्धा सुरू होत आहे. या स्पर्धेसाठी टीम इंडियाचीही घोषणा करण्यात आली आहे. पण या सगळ्यामध्ये रोहित शर्माबाबत एक मोठी बातमी समोर आली आहे, ज्यामुळे भारतीय चाहत्यांचे टेन्शन वाढले आहे.

