Vinesh Phogat Faints : विनेश फोगाट टक्कर येऊन पडली, हॉस्पिटलमध्ये करावं लागलं भरती

Vinesh Phogat Missed olympic Medal विनेश फोगटला स्पर्धेतून अपात्र ठरवण्यात आले आहे. ५० किलो वजनी गटाच्या अंतिम स्पर्धेत तिला खेळता येणार नाही.
Vinesh Phogat faints: भारताची महिला कुस्तीपटू विनेश फोगाट हिला डिहायड्रेशनमुळे चक्कर आल्याचे वृत्त समोर येत आहे आणि तिला हॉस्पिटलमध्ये दाखल केले गेले आहे.

( सविस्तर वृत्त लवकरच)

